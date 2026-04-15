Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $441.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $310.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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