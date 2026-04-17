Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,046 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,494 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Hesai Group worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company's stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 961,493 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,905,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482,116 shares of the company's stock worth $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 770,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 918,915 shares of the company's stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Hesai Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSAI

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSAI opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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