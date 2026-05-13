Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 3,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1%

AVGO opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $358.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $437.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $436.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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