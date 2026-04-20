Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,103 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $90.75 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,215 shares of company stock worth $35,353,762. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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