Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Genesis Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,962 shares of the company's stock worth $49,474,000 after buying an additional 632,864 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 136,451 shares of the company's stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 101,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.30.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.6%

HOOD stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.01% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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