Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,983 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 324,190 shares of the company's stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,396 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,765 shares of the company's stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 493,343 shares of company stock valued at $35,864,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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