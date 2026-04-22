Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 259,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock worth $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock worth $886,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,592,764 shares of the company's stock worth $662,552,000 after purchasing an additional 440,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target and flagged the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader requirement as a structural tailwind that should lift intraday trading, order flow and margin revenue for Robinhood. Mizuho Raises Robinhood to $115

Mizuho raised its price target and flagged the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader requirement as a structural tailwind that should lift intraday trading, order flow and margin revenue for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The broader regulatory change replacing the PDT rule with a modern intraday margin framework is a direct, durable catalyst for Robinhood’s core trading monetization and was cited across coverage as a major growth lever. The PDT Rule Is On Its Way Out

The broader regulatory change replacing the PDT rule with a modern intraday margin framework is a direct, durable catalyst for Robinhood’s core trading monetization and was cited across coverage as a major growth lever. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and other outlets also raised targets/ratings recently, reinforcing the bullish narrative that looser day‑trading rules plus product expansion (payments, subscriptions, crypto) could re‑rate multiples if execution continues. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Cantor Fitzgerald and other outlets also raised targets/ratings recently, reinforcing the bullish narrative that looser day‑trading rules plus product expansion (payments, subscriptions, crypto) could re‑rate multiples if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analyst previews (Yahoo/Zacks) suggest Robinhood lacks the set‑up for an obvious earnings beat next week — expectations are mixed, so results could move the stock either way depending on crypto revenue and user engagement metrics. Earnings Preview

Pre‑earnings analyst previews (Yahoo/Zacks) suggest Robinhood lacks the set‑up for an obvious earnings beat next week — expectations are mixed, so results could move the stock either way depending on crypto revenue and user engagement metrics. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s interviews about vision and product expansion help the narrative but are unlikely to change fundamentals in the near term. Vlad Tenev Interview

CEO Vlad Tenev’s interviews about vision and product expansion help the narrative but are unlikely to change fundamentals in the near term. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc lowered its price target (citing weaker crypto assumptions), and that note coincided with a near‑term share pullback — crypto revenue sensitivity remains a key downside risk for HOOD. Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Lower Today

KeyBanc lowered its price target (citing weaker crypto assumptions), and that note coincided with a near‑term share pullback — crypto revenue sensitivity remains a key downside risk for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold ~57,261 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed SEC filing). While labeled preplanned, sizable insider sales can create short‑term selling pressure and draw investor attention. SEC Filing: Baiju Bhatt Sale

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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