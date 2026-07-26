Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 192.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,310 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 711,259 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Roblox worth $61,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Roblox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 442,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $782,212.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 438,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,841,605.44. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.41. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. TD Cowen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Roblox to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on Roblox and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

More Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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