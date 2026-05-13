Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,787 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 58,230 shares during the period. Ameresco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Ameresco worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 318.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 197.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 964,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 640,106 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,890.65. This represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 16,920 shares of company stock valued at $574,440 in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.11.

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Ameresco Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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