Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 166,358 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 166,358 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $53,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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