Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,278 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,206 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 634,713 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $332,221,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

SPGI opened at $411.32 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $423.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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