Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 117,009 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $34,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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