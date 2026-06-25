Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 21,615 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Benzinga report

Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Insider Monkey article

Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a small insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment even though it does not change the broader bullish thesis. SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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