Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,260 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 82,688 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $53,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.52. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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