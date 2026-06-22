Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 83,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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