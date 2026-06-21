Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 731,041 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of CocaCola worth $201,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions.

Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors.

Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors. Positive Sentiment: KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares.

KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news.

One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside.

Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage was opinion and analysis rather than a major earnings or operational announcement, so the stock’s move today appears tied more to sentiment around defensiveness and dividends than fresh fundamentals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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