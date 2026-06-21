Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $105,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.86 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $415.98. The company has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.69 and a 200-day moving average of $329.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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