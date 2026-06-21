Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167.12 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,188 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,065 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $167,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average is $268.77. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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