Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $201.90 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,644 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $201,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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