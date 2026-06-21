Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $265.02 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 123,078 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $265,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $465.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock worth $248,737. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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