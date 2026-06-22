Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.96 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 9,882.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 389,661 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Zoom Communications worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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