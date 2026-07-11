Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 256,223 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Steven Madden news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Trading Up 4.2%

SHOO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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