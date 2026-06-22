Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,456 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Get Ecolab alerts: Sign Up

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2%

ECL opened at $269.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.15 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Michel D. Doukeris acquired 7,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,108. This represents a 1,345.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin M. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.83 per share, with a total value of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,727.89. This represents a 1,204.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ecolab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecolab wasn't on the list.

While Ecolab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here