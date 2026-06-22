Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 126,566 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,690 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,566 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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