Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $363.47 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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