Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,114 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Docusign worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.27.

View Our Latest Report on Docusign

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $683,945.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,131,343.05. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $1,254,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 152,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,273,883.86. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 64,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,682 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Further Reading

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