Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 199,686 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,029 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 199,686 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $38,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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