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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 359,423 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management reduced its Palantir stake by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 359,423 shares and leaving it with 1,097,531 shares valued at about $195.1 million.
  • Several other institutional investors opened new positions in Palantir, while institutions and hedge funds still collectively own 45.65% of the company.
  • Palantir continues to post strong operating results, with quarterly revenue up 84.7% year over year to $1.63 billion and earnings beating estimates, even as analysts remain mixed and the stock trades below its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 359,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $195,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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