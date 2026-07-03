Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 59,961 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 59,961 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after buying an additional 1,224,424 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock worth $478,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after acquiring an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.3%

HubSpot stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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