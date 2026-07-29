Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,957 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Rocket Lab News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. New Street Research started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -199.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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