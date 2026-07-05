Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,251 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 26,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after buying an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $626,605,000 after buying an additional 825,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

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