Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $988,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $467.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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