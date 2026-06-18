Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 238,993 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Rockwell Automation worth $218,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,943,844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,136,801,000 after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $459.20 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $474.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is $434.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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