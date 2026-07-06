Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $471.99 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.81. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,009 shares of company stock worth $5,232,471 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $462.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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