Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,471 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $471.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $497.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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