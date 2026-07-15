Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stock Holdings Raised by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 82,727 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE ROK opened at $470.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $460.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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