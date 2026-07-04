Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stock Holdings Reduced by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $471.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,009 shares of company stock worth $5,232,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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