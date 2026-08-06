Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Rogers worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Rogers

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.75%.The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rogers from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rogers

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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