Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Position Raised by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,285,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 4.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Roivant Sciences worth $229,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,551.85. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,953,776.48. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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