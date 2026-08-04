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Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Roivant Sciences logo with Healthcare background
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California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,634 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. TD Cowen raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $6,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,551.85. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,953,776.48. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $69,639,633. Insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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