Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 580,898 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Stempoint Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Roivant Sciences worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $6,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,376,551.85. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at $566,376.12. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $69,639,633. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.9%

ROIV stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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