Roku, Inc. $ROKU Stock Holdings Lessened by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 336,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC's holdings in Roku were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bayban increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $141.97 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963 over the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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