Rollins, Inc. $ROL Position Lessened by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,021 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 84,926 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $771,279,000 after acquiring an additional 575,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,256,000 after acquiring an additional 626,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after purchasing an additional 461,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $244,669,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here