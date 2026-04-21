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Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Rollins logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Asset Management One increased its stake in Rollins by 22.1% in Q4, buying 49,612 shares to hold 273,680 shares worth about $16.63 million (≈0.06% ownership).
  • Insiders have been net sellers, disposing of 67,039 shares worth $4.18 million over the last 90 days (including Chairman Gary W. Rollins selling 19,094 shares); insiders now own 5.77% of the company.
  • Rollins carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $64.86; the company missed the most recent quarter's EPS ($0.25 vs. $0.27 expected) and revenue ($912.9M vs. $925.1M) and trades at a PE of about 50 with a market cap near $26.5 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,680 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $1,207,886.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,699,388.94. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,480 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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