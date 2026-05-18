Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,820 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 97,389 shares during the period. Rollins comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Rollins worth $82,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,274,415 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $720,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,885,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,573 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 130,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,856 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $53.42 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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