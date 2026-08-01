Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $159,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ROP opened at $391.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $556.23. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $397.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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