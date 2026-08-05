Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Roper Technologies worth $196,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Amundi raised its position in Roper Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 449,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $392.76 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $549.24.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This trade represents a 46.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here