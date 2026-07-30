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Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Position Increased by Amundi

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Ross Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Ross Stores position by 30.1% in the first quarter, adding 429,532 shares to own 1.86 million shares valued at approximately $402 million. Institutional investors hold 86.86% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $233.18. Recent targets range from $230 to $290, although Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “equal weight” with a $245 target.
  • Ross Stores reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $2.02 in EPS and $6.01 billion in revenue, with revenue up 20.6% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share, equivalent to a 0.7% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ross Stores.

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,819 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.58% of Ross Stores worth $402,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $255.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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