Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 70,894 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,163 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group makes up about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.90% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLIBK. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth $298,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Price Performance

GLIBK stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Company Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

Further Reading

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