Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 8,272 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,591 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.44% of Charter Communications worth $118,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $335.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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